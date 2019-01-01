KPL Transfers: Sofapaka will bring on board quality players - Elly Kalekwa

Kalekwa revealed his side's target is to sign players with enough quality to help them challenge for the KPL title again

president Elly Kalekwa has revealed his club is in the process of bringing in new signings.

The club resumed training last week in preparations for the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

In his interview with Goal, Kalekwa revealed there is a need to boost the squad to enable it to be more competitive when the KPL resumes.

"Well, we are negotiating with several top players and I hope by the next week we will have them on board. It is not a matter of signing any player, it is about signing someone with real quality to help us compete effectively next season," Kalekwa told Goal.

"Everything is going on well, as usual, our target will be winning the league but again we have to prepare well for that to happen."

Batoto ba Mungu are aiming at boosting their midfield as well as their attacking front.