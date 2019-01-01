KPL Transfers: Sofapaka sign ex-Mathare United star Ronald Okoth

The forward has turned out for several clubs in the local league including Kenyan champions Gor Mahia

FC has signed former forward Ronald Okoth.

Okoth last played in 's top tier in 2017. He was released by Mathare United in June 2017 after earning minimal play-time during his stay with the ‘Slum Boys’.

Through his social media handle, the attacker has expressed delight after penning down a deal with Batoto Ba Mungu.

“Rolled my sleeve and ready to rumble. Let's do it one last time. Delighted to join Sofapaka FC and glad to be part of this beautiful club with great ambitions.

Article continues below

"Excited to hit the road running already. One team one dream and together we will achieve.”

Okoth has played for several local clubs, in mid - 2013 he penned down a two-year deal with FC

After leaving Gor Mahia he signed for Nairobi Stima and later joined .