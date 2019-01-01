KPL Transfers: Sofapaka sign ex-Mathare United star Ronald Okoth
Sofapaka FC has signed former Mathare United forward Ronald Okoth.
Okoth last played in Kenya's top tier in 2017. He was released by Mathare United in June 2017 after earning minimal play-time during his stay with the ‘Slum Boys’.
Through his social media handle, the attacker has expressed delight after penning down a deal with Batoto Ba Mungu.
“Rolled my sleeve and ready to rumble. Let's do it one last time. Delighted to join Sofapaka FC and glad to be part of this beautiful club with great ambitions.
"Excited to hit the road running already. One team one dream and together we will achieve.”
Okoth has played for several local clubs, in mid - 2013 he penned down a two-year deal with Gor Mahia FC
After leaving Gor Mahia he signed for Nairobi Stima and later joined Western Stima.