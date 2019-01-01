KPL Transfers: Sofapaka sign Cercidy Okeyo from Gor Mahia

Batoto ba Mungu hit the transfer market with the signing of some new players ahead of the start of the Kenyan domestic season

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have completed the signing of four players.

First on the list is former FC and midfielder Cercidy Okeyo, who was released by the KPL champions last month.

The others are Timothy Wanyonyi and Brian Nyakan from relegated Mount United, as well as Philip Muchuma from cash-strapped Sugar.

Batoto ba Mungu Team Manager Hillary Echesa has confirmed the arrival of the four to the team.

“Yes we have completed their signings, and they are now part of the team," Echesa told Goal.

“These are players who shall boost our chances of doing better in the league next season. We are happy to have them in our team.”

Earlier on Wednesday, club president Elly Kalekwa revealed the team will bring on board players who will help the team challenge for honours in the 2019/20 KPL season.

"We are doing everything to have a competitive team for next season, we have always build a team that can compete every season and it is not going to change,” Kalekwa told Goal.

“We are negotiating with some players already and sooner or later, we will finalize the deals.”

Kalekwa confirmed to Goal the club has released eight players - Stephen Waruru, Dennis Odhiambo, Justin Ndikumana, Mousa Omar, Pistone Mutamba, Cliff Kasuti, Mike Oduor and Ibrahim Kajuba.