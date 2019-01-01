KPL Transfers: Sofapaka to release Dennis Odhiambo

Batoto ba Mungu have confirmed to Goal they will not hold onto the want-away midfielder, who has demanded to leave the club

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side is set to grant midfielder Dennis Odhiambo his wish of leaving the club.

The veteran midfielder wrote to the club early last month demanding to be released, following a breach of contract by the 2009 league champions.

Following this development, Batoto ba Mungu president Elly Kalekwa has confirmed the team will not hold on the Kenyan international.

“[Dennis] Odhiambo, as you all know, requested to leave and we will grant him that wish,” Kalekwa told Goal in an interview.

“We are in the process of completing his release letter and most probably by this weekend or early next week, it will be ready.

“He can join any team of his choice, there is nothing to stop him from doing so. We just want to thank him for the time he has been with us, as well as the memories. As Sofapaka, we wish him all the best.”

Odhiambo is reportedly a target for KPL champions , who have reportedly been chasing him since last season.

The former Thika United defender is currently with the national team preparing to face in the return leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier on Sunday.