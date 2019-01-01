KPL Transfers: Sofapaka on Kasumba's link to Zesco United

Reports indicate Kasumba is on his way to join Zesco United after his two-year contract with Sofapaka ended in June 2019

Former striker Umaru Kasumba is reportedly set to join Zambian club Zesco United.

Kasumba left the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side at the end of his contract in June 2019 and now the transfer rumour mill is awash with reports the Ugandan is on his way to join the Zambian champions.

The former SC Villa striker leaves the KPL having scored 17 goals for Batoto ba Mungu in the 2018/19 season and was the third most lethal striker after Enosh Ochieng (21) of and Allan Wanga of Kakamega who scored 18 goals.

"His contract ended with us and he has also been given his release letter. The decision to join another club is upon him to make and I am not aware of the reported move to Zesco," Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa told Goal.

Should the move materialise, Kasumba will be presented with the opportunity of playing in the Caf with Zesco United. He will be fighting with 's striker Jesse Were for starting berths at the Ndola-based outfit.

Defender David Owino and midfielder Anthony Akumu are the other players in Zesco United's books who joined from KPL clubs.