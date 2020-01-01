KPL Transfers: Sofapaka keen to engage free agent Musa Mohammed – Kalekwa

The Batoto ba Mungu boss confessed admiration for the ex-K’Ogalo skipper and says he will engage him when the right time comes

president Elly Kalekwa has claimed they are eyeing the services of Harambee Stars defender Musa Mohammed.

Mohammed is currently a free agent after his two-year contract with Nkana FC of Zambia came to a close at the start of June.

The Batoto ba Mungu boss has now told Goal they will not mind going for the services of the player, who captained and won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title with .

“It is not an open secret that Sofapaka have always wanted to sign Musa [Mohammed], since we engaged him last season before he left for Zambia,” Kalekwa told Goal on Tuesday.

“I am informed he is now a free agent after ending his contract with Nkana but we have not reached out or talked to him, we will talk to him when the right time comes, he is a good player, who can fit in well into our squad and give us the leadership quality that we want in the team.”

In a recent interview, Mohammed revealed he had enjoyed his stay at Nkana and was looking at extending his contract with the club soon.

“I could renew my deal at Nkana,” Mohammed was quoted by Nairobi News. “I have enjoyed my stay at Nkana and even though we did not win titles over there, we had some great success especially in the continental matches.

“Life in Zambia and is almost the same and the club is professionally run. Other clubs have shown interest in my services and we have had some talks. I have an elaborate decision to make on the way forward. I hope to have some news soon.”

Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) are among the clubs that have reportedly shown a keen interest in signing the defender.

At Nkana, the central defender was parading alongside other Kenyan stars, including former AFC captain Duncan Otieno, former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava and Duke Abuya, who joined in January 2020.

Mohammed featured for K'Ogalo from 2010 to 2017, before moving to Albania for a short stint with KF Tirana.

When he ended his contract with the European club, he returned home before moving to Zambia in 2018.