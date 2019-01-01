KPL Transfers: Sofapaka has planned replacements for departed strikers – Elly Kalekwa

Batoto ba Mungu President Elly Kalekwa refuses to press the panic button, saying all is well at the club despite the exit of key players

President Elly Kalekwa has insisted they are not moved by the exit of three strikers in the on-going transfer window.

Batoto ba Mungu have already lost three lead strikers – Stephen Waruru, Umaru Kasumba and Pistone Mutamba - following the expiration of their contracts.

“We don’t need to panic at all my brother, you cannot force a player to play for your team if he doesn’t want to,” Kalekwa told Goal in an interview.

“The three players had run down their contracts and we did not agree on extending the same, so we are not in a panic situation because I already have able replacements which I cannot divulge to you for now.

“We will unveil all the new players on the same day, and it will be soon.”

Kasumba scored 17 goals for Sofapaka and was the third-most prolific striker in the last season, after Enosh Ochieng and Allan Wanga.

Waruru joined Sofapaka from in December 2017 and penned a two-year contract, while Kasumba signed from SC Villa in June 2017.

John Avire and Kepha Aswani are now the only two centre-forwards at the disposal of head coach John Baraza ahead of the 2019/20 KPL season.