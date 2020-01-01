KPL Transfers: Sofapaka confirm first offer to ex-Gor Mahia defender Mohammed

Batoto ba Mungu have revealed to Goal they have officially opened talks to sign the ex-K’Ogalo captain ahead of new season

have revealed they have tabled a good offer to sign former defender Musa Mohammed.

Mohammed is currently a free agent after his two-year contract with Nkana FC of Zambia came to a close at the start of June.

Batoto ba Mungu boss Elly Kalekwa has now revealed to Goal they have already made their first approach for the services of the player and are now waiting for his response.

More teams

“I held a meeting with Mohammed, we have been talking and gave him an offer we feel he deserves, he asked us to go and think about it, so we are waiting for him to get back,” Kalekwa told Goal on Tuesday.

“Mohammed told us he does not want to rush into signing a deal before he goes through it, and as a club, we gave him time to go and look at it, it is a good offer which fits the player and I cannot reveal further details until he puts pen to paper.”

In a recent interview, Kalekwa told Goal he was a keen admirer of the defender who guided Gor Mahia to five Kenyan Premier League ( ) titles before he left for Nkana FC of Zambia where his contract ended in June.

“It is not an open secret Sofapaka have always wanted to sign Musa [Mohammed], since we engaged him last season before he left for Zambia,” Kalekwa told Goal.

“I am informed he is now a free agent after ending his contract with Nkana but we have not reached out or talked to him, we will talk to him when the right time comes, he is a good player, who can fit in well into our squad and give us the leadership quality that we want in the team.”

Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) are among the clubs that have reportedly shown a keen interest in signing the defender.

Article continues below

At Nkana, the central defender was parading alongside other Kenyan stars, including former AFC captain Duncan Otieno, former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava and Duke Abuya, who joined in January 2020.

Mohammed featured for K'Ogalo from 2010 to 2017, before moving to Albania for a short stint with KF Tirana.

When he ended his contract with the European club, he returned home before moving to Zambia in 2018.