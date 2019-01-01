KPL Transfers: Sofapaka appoint Divaldo Alves as new head coach

The former KPL champions have appointed a foreign coach to guide the team in the new Kenya domestic season

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have appointed Divaldo Alves as their new head coach.

Alves arrived in the country on Wednesday and watched the players participate in a training session, before he was confirmed as the new head coach by Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa.

“I am glad to be here, this is my first time coaching in Africa but being a person who was born here in this continent, it is a great pleasure for me to come and work here in ," Alves told Goal.

"I have been back to the continent many times before doing workshops with coaches in Angola, and so finally coming to work here permanently is a pleasure."

The Portuguese tactician has revealed his satisfaction with the squad and is relishing the opportunity of guiding them into the 2019/20 KPL season.

“I have seen a bit of what the players are like from the training session and I must say I am happy with their technical ability in handling the ball, the passing and vision. Of course, there are a few things here that we need to change which is normal in football and I promise that we will work on it together,” he added.

“We will have to work hard as a team to get results and even if I am hard on players, just know it is because I want the best from them.”

Kalekwa admitted Sofapaka's target remains winning the league and the arrival of Alves will spur them on to achieve it.

“We are happy to welcome Alves into the team. We trust in his ability and his experience and as a club, we have been attracted to his vision and what he wants to achieve. Our hunger is the league title because it has been a long time and we trust he will do it,” Kalekwa said.

Alves has worked in Malaysia, Lithuania, Oman and his native . John Baraza, who guided the team last season after Melis Medo, was sacked will remain to deputise for the new coach.