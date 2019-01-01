KPL Transfers: Simba SC announce Kahata signing

Simba have finally landed their main transfer target after pursuing the midfielder since last season

Tanzanian Premier League champions Simba SC have completed the signing of Kenyan international Francis Kahata.

Kahata arrived at the club after participating in the (Afcon) with Harambee Stars.

The Kenyan signs for Simba as a free agent after his contract with ended last month.

Kahata amejiunga Msimbazi akitokea Gor Mahia ya ambapo akiwa kwenye klabu hiyo alishinda Kombe la Ligi Kuu mara tatu, kiungo bora wa mwaka wa Ligi Kuu ya Kenya mara mbili na mchezaji bora wa msimu 2018/2019 wa Gor Mahia. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/h44QObb7S6 — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) July 4, 2019

"He is a player of great ability and always plays in midfield and is now an important player for the Kenyan national football team that took part in Afcon. Francis Kahata will don the champions jersey next season after signing a contract of two years," Simba announced on their Twitter handle.

The Tanzanian club has been on a signing spree and have already captured Brazilians Gerson Fraga Vieira from FC of and Wilker Henrique da Silva.

Ni mchezaji mwenye uwezo mkubwa wa kucheza eneo la kiungo, kwasasa akiwa sehemu ya wachezaji wanaounda kikosi cha timu ya Taifa ya Kenya kinachoshiriki Afcon, Francis Kahata (27) msimu ujao atavaa jezi ya Mabingwa wa nchi baada ya kusaini mkataba wa miaka miwili. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/TOwxhBIxPo — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) July 4, 2019

Shiboub Ali Abdalrahman has also been signed from Al Hilal of Sudan for one year while assistant captain Mohamed Hussein extended his Simba stay for another two years.

Kahata will again play alongside Meddie Kagere who left Gor Mahia in June 2018 after the expiration of his contract.