KPL Transfers: Sammy Omollo leaves KCB with Oduor touted as replacement

Omollo's exit comes as KCB restructure ahead of next season and have also appointed Otieno from Gor Mahia as head coach

Sammy Omollo has confirmed his departure from as an assistant coach.

Speaking to Goal, Omollo admitted he parted ways with the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side by mutual consent. Omollo's departure from the Bankers came after Zedekiah Otieno was appointed as head coach last month.

Otieno took the reigns from Frank Ouna who was relieved of his duties at the end of the 2018/19 season.

"Yes, I have left KCB. It was a good time to spend with the players and I wish them all the best in their future endeavours. I have not made a decision on the next move for now," Omollo said.

There have been reports that KCB have approached head coach Godfrey Oduor as Omollo's possible replacement. Oduor, in an earlier interview with Goal, confirmed that he has had talks with KCB.

Former and assistant coach Collins Omondi has also been linked with the vacant post at KCB after his departure from Kariobangi Sharks late last month.

KCB managed to end last season with 45 points and finished 10th in the KPL.