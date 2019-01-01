KPL Transfers rumours: Gor Mahia set to raid Nairobi Stima for two players

Gor Mahia have secured the services of Wekesa and Oalo, who attracted interest from at least four other KPL clubs

Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have reportedly signed Dennis Oalo and Curtis Wekesa from National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi Stima.

Oalo and Wekesa played important parts in Stima's third-place finish in the NSL, which handed them a KPL/NSL playoff opportunity, where they lost to Posta .

Oalo finished the season as the most prolific striker in the division after netting 24 goals, four more than closest rival Steven Onyango of Fortune Sacco.

Wekesa was a target for KPL clubs , , AFC and Wazito, and K'Ogalo reportedly handed the highly-rated winger a three-year deal.

Meanwhile, KCB have confirmed the signing of Ian Motanda from Kisumu All-Stars.

Motanda was also a target of Bandari and , and earlier reports indicated he had signed for cross-town rivals .

"We have signed Motanda and we have given him a contract of two years," KCB team manager Bramwell Simiyu told Goal.

"We are now waiting for Kisumu All-Stars to give him the release letter. We are targetting to sign at least four players.

"We have identified them but we cannot name them now publicly because they are still contracted to their current clubs."

KCB are in a process of restructuring after the appointment of Zedekiah Otieno as head coach to replace Frank Ouna.

Assistant coach Sammy Omollo has also left the club but his position has not yet been filled.