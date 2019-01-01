KPL Transfers rumours: Gor Mahia set to raid Nairobi Stima for two players
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia have reportedly signed Dennis Oalo and Curtis Wekesa from National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi Stima.
Oalo and Wekesa played important parts in Stima's third-place finish in the NSL, which handed them a KPL/NSL playoff opportunity, where they lost to Posta Rangers.
Oalo finished the season as the most prolific striker in the division after netting 24 goals, four more than closest rival Steven Onyango of Fortune Sacco.
Wekesa was a target for KPL clubs Bandari, KCB, AFC Leopards and Wazito, and K'Ogalo reportedly handed the highly-rated winger a three-year deal.
Meanwhile, KCB have confirmed the signing of Ian Motanda from Kisumu All-Stars.
Motanda was also a target of Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks, and earlier reports indicated he had signed for cross-town rivals Western Stima.
"We have signed Motanda and we have given him a contract of two years," KCB team manager Bramwell Simiyu told Goal.
"We are now waiting for Kisumu All-Stars to give him the release letter. We are targetting to sign at least four players.
"We have identified them but we cannot name them now publicly because they are still contracted to their current clubs."
KCB are in a process of restructuring after the appointment of Zedekiah Otieno as head coach to replace Frank Ouna.
Assistant coach Sammy Omollo has also left the club but his position has not yet been filled.