KPL Transfers: Pistone Mutamba set to sign for Wazito again
Pistone Mutamba has rejoined Wazito FC from Sofapaka, Goal can reveal.
Mutamba left Wazito in June 2018 and is expected to ink the new deal on July 6. Mutamba joined Batoto ba Mungu but failed to get enough playing time due to stiff competition from Umaru Kasumba, John Avire and Kepha Aswani.
"He is yet to sign the deal with the club. He has been negotiating with Wazito for the last few days and it is likely that he is going to be confirmed as a Wazito player on Saturday (July 6)," a source within the club told Goal.
Mutamba's arrival is set to stiffen competition in Wazito's striking department as Derrick Otanga has also been signed from Sony Sugar after scoring 13 goals last season for the Millers.
Goalkeepers Kevin Omondi and Gad Mathews have also been roped in by the KPL newbies, from Sony Sugar and Kariobangi Sharks respectively, ahead of 2019/20 season.