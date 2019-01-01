KPL Transfers: Pistone Mutamba set to sign for Wazito again

Mutamba is returning to a club he ditched one year ago to join Sofapaka where he failed to force his way into the starting line up regularly

Pistone Mutamba has rejoined Wazito FC from , Goal can reveal.

Mutamba left Wazito in June 2018 and is expected to ink the new deal on July 6. Mutamba joined Batoto ba Mungu but failed to get enough playing time due to stiff competition from Umaru Kasumba, John Avire and Kepha Aswani.

"He is yet to sign the deal with the club. He has been negotiating with Wazito for the last few days and it is likely that he is going to be confirmed as a Wazito player on Saturday (July 6)," a source within the club told Goal.

Mutamba's arrival is set to stiffen competition in Wazito's striking department as Derrick Otanga has also been signed from after scoring 13 goals last season for the Millers.

Goalkeepers Kevin Omondi and Gad Mathews have also been roped in by the newbies, from Sony Sugar and respectively, ahead of 2019/20 season.