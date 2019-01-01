KPL Transfers: Paul Were among eight players released by AFC Leopards

Were leads a list of the eight players released by the club after signing a three-month contract in March

AFC have confirmed they have parted ways with eight players in the ongoing Kenyan Premier League ( ) transfer window.

Leading the list of the released players is winger Paul Were who signed a three-month contract with the club in March and David Ochieng who also arrived in the same transfer window with Were. Aziz Okaka has seen his contract at the club terminated.

Midfielder Shami Kibwana will return to his parent club after he ended his loan stay at the Den.

"The following players were released at the end of last season and will not be with us in the new season: Wayi Yeka, Eric Ndayishimiye, Ivan Sekazza, Marcel Kaheza (have had their loan stints terminated), Aziz Okaka, Paul Were, David Ochieng and Shami Kibwana," the club said in a post on their Facebook page.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards are expected to relocate to Kakamega County for their pre-season training.

Article continues below

"The team resumed training for the upcoming season on the 8th of July under the guidance of coach Casa Mbungo. All other players have since reported back to training. The team shall be proceeding to an intensive training camp for the next two weeks away from the busy Nairobi environment to ensure that all are ready for the new season," the statement added.

The club has already brought in Burundian international Tresor Ndikumana from Amagaju FC of Rwanda and are in advanced talks with Hansel Ochieng of .

"The club has so far enlisted the services of four players and we are nearing the completion of signing three more to beef up the areas identified by the technical bench. The players shall be unveiled soon at their intensive training camp," the club concluded.