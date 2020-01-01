KPL Transfers: Otanga, Mwendwa close to signing for AFC Leopards

Ingwe are on the verge of announcing their first signings this transfer window as they look to beef up their squad for the new campaign

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side AFC are inching closer to make their first two signings this transfer window.

Goal can exclusively reveal Ingwe have held talks with two players – striker Derrick Otanga formerly of Wazito FC and midfielder Harrison Mwendwa of – and that the deals could be unveiled soon.

“We are looking to bring onboard quality players and it is true we have been talking to [Otanga] and [Mwendwa], I know our fans have not seen any new arrival but we are in the process of parading them,” a source at the Den, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Wednesday.

Otanga was among the 11 players released by Wazito at the end of 2019-20 campaign while Mwendwa is still attached to Sharks, who almost got relegated last season before the league was prematurely ended owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The news to bring on board the two players comes just a few days after Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda exclusively told Goal Elvis Rupia will remain at the club for another season.

The striker, who was signed from Wazito in the January transfer window, was almost at the exit door as his short-term contract was set to end in mid-2020 but Shikanda confirmed he will remain an Ingwe player.

“[Elvis] Rupia is a player for AFC Leopards. He has got a contract and that means he is a player for AFC Leopards,” Shikanda told Goal.

In his latest interview with Goal, Rupia had indicated his contract had not been renewed as discussions had not been conducted.

“My contract with AFC Leopards was just short term and I am now a free agent,” the former star said.

“Of course the [Leopards] officials have approached me over a contract extension but I have told them to wait. It is something which needs keenness and consultations before making the final decision.”

Rupia, a former Nzoia Sugar and Power Dynamos striker, was brought in to fill the void left by John Makwatta, who had left for Zambian giants Zesco United.

Apart from Otanga and Mwendwa, AFC Leopards have also been linked with a move for Kakamega midfielder Peter Thiong’o.

The former KPL champions have already lost Vincent Oburu, who signed for the 2019 National Super League (NSL) champions Wazito.