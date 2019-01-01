KPL Transfers: Omumbo has parted ways with Western Stima

The former Tusker defender has ditched the Kisumu based side in search of more playing time

will continue with their chase for the top positions in the Kenyan Premier League [ ] without the services of Vincent Omumbo.

The defender has announced he is on his way out from the Powermen after serving for about two years. The former Brewer has struggled to break into the Salim Babu-led side owing to quality within the squad.

"It is with great pride and pleasure, bye-bye Western Stima. I walk away knowing I gave out my best for the badge. I walk away, my way, I walk with pride, forever," Omumbo wrote on his official Facebook account.

Western Stima coach Babu states he will not miss the player but has wished him the best in his endeavours.

"I cannot say we will miss him because he has struggled to break into the first team, and we have not been using him that much. However, we wish him all the best wherever he goes," the tactician told Goal on Saturday."

The Powermen are currently doing well in the top tier and are currently placed third on the log with 27 points. Babu admits there will be a need for strengthening the team to ensure they maintain the chase.

"Yes, we will sign four players in the January transfer window; we have identified our targets but we have not yet engaged their clubs," the coach concluded.

The next assignment for the Kisumu based side will be on January 8 against .