KPL Transfers: Oduor reveals talks with KCB amid reports of Omollo sack

Oduor's confirmation comes after reports indicated KCB have parted ways with assistant coach Sammy Omollo

head coach Godfrey Oduor has confirmed his talks with .

Oduor's confirmation comes with reports indicating that KCB have parted ways with assistant coach Sammy Omollo. The latter coach was appointed as the KCB assistant in January after he left Posta .

Oduor underlined his desire to work with Zedekiah Otieno who was recently appointed as KCB's head coach.

"Yes, I have had talks with KCB but with blessings from my current club Nzoia Sugar. The negotiations with KCB is 98% done and now it is upon the two clubs to iron out the remaining part of the talks," Oduor told Goal.

"When Otieno was appointed KCB coach, he called me and expressed a desire that he would like to work with me. If finally, I join him as the assistant coach I will be happy."

Oduor who played for KCB and also coached the National Super League side Kibera Black Stars revealed his personal ambitions.

"My desire is always to grow career-wise and working with an experienced coach like Otieno will be a pleasure. He is one of the experienced coaches who has been at a respectable club like . He has won the both as a player and as an assistant coach," he added.

"I am a young coach with ambitions and ambitions are achieved by working with experienced coaches. My long-term vision is to work with top clubs in the country and finally in Africa. KCB is a good side with young and better players in the country."

Oduor was appointed Nzoia Sugar head coach in April and led the club to 12th place with 39 points.