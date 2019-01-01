KPL Transfers: Nzoia Sugar target up to five new signings

The Sugar Miller's finished the season in the 12th position on the KPL table after accumulating a total of 39 points

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side will be signing a minimum of five players in preparation for the 2019/20 season.

Coach Godfrey Oduor has told Goal that plans for next season are underway already as they try to refresh the squad

“We are going to bring in about five new players, though that will change depending on the number of players who might leave. Attacking department is key, we want a striker and left footed wingers,” Oduor told Goal.

“If we get those players and one or two in other areas then we will be good to go. The main objective is getting a competitive team that can consistently grind positive results.”

Oduor says the team achieved their objective for last season, but more is needed for the new campaign.

“We wanted to give our best and remain in the league. We are happy to have attained that but we did not get the number of points we had hoped for.”

successfully defended the KPL title with and Mount United being relegated to the National Super League.