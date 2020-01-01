KPL Transfers: Nzoia Sugar sign Oduor, Mango and Mudavadi

The KPL side is eager to strengthen the playing unit in order to avoid a struggle that was witnessed last season

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have confirmed the signings of three new players.

Felix Oluoch and Erick Mango have been signed from KPL side Posta and have signed deals that will run for three and two years, respectively.

Both Mango and Oluoch are strikers and their immediate jobs will be to help the Sugar Millers get goals when the new season will start.

The Sudi-based club also signed defender Moses Mudavadi from FC. The right-footed player has signed a two-year deal with the Sugar Millers who hope to have a stable 2020/21 campaign unlike what they experienced in the previous season.

Despite a number of changes to the technical bench, Nzoia Sugar did not stabilise and dodged relegation by a small margin at the time when the Football Federation (FKF) cancelled KPL in May due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The club has already confirmed the appointment of John Muraya as the new team manager. Muraya fills the position that was left vacant by Evans Kadenge who had earlier been elected the new chairman.

Ahead of the new season, Nzoia Sugar have also revealed they are in the market looking for a new coach.

“The club is currently looking for a head coach to take charge of the team as they prepare to compete in the top league,” Nzoia Sugar’s statement obtained by Goal read.

The club also made clear on the qualification they want the new coach to meet.

“He must have a coaching certificate Caf C license and above and a good communicator in English and Kiswahili languages.

“Must have over four years of experience in football management with KPL teams and must have been either a coach or an assistant coach with a KPL team in the last two years or more.

“Being a former player in KPL or in its equivalent is an added advantage and must also have a record of steering teams to success.

“Must have a proven ability to nurture young talent to realise their potential and reach the peak of their potential.

“He must have leadership skills.”

FKF are yet to release the calendar of the new season as contact sports remain banned since March.