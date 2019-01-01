KPL Transfers: Nzoia Sugar deny appointing Andrew Kanuli as coach

The Sugar Millers have denied the claim by Shabana FC that Andrew Kanuli has been appointed as Nzoia's new coach

FC chairman Yappets Mokua has denied appointing Andrew Kanuli as the club's head coach.

On Monday, Kanuli's former side Shabana FC, confirmed through their official Facebook account the tactician had joined the Sugar Millers ahead of the new season.

“Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Nzoia Sugar FC has appointed Andrew Kanuli as their new head coach for an undisclosed period. We thank him for his dedicated service. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” read the post.

Mokua has, however, denied the appointment saying the team will confirm a new coach at the start of August.

“Shabana have not employed Kanuli, they sacked him, why are they recruiting him for Nzoia Sugar?," Mokua told Goal when asked about the changes.

"Kanuli is not the head coach, we will make an announcement on the head coach on the first of August.”

The head coach position fell vacant following Godfrey Oduor's decision to leave to take up an assistant coach position at .