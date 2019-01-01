KPL Transfers: Nzoia Sugar confirm departure of Ngesa to Tusker

Ngesa becomes the first signing made by the ambitious club in the ongoing transfer window in Kenya

chairman Yappets Mokua has confirmed skipper Vincent Ngesa has left the club to join .

In an exclusive interview with Goal, Mokua has stated they had agreed terms with the 2016 Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions on the transfer of Ngesa after broad negotiations.

Article continues below

"Tusker officials approached us with the purpose of signing him and we have officially agreed to let Ngesa join them. He is a good player as you see he has attracted the interest of a club of Tusker's stature. We wish Ngesa all the best with regard to his future endeavours," Mokua told Goal.

"We believe at least we have players to fill the void from the current squad. We are capable of getting a better replacement or somebody who will give us what Ngesa gave us before."

Ngesa's arrival is the first signing made by head coach Robert Matano before the resumption of the KPL where they will start the campaign against record-holders on September 1 at Kenyatta Stadium.