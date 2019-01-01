KPL Transfers: Nzoia Sugar appoint Collins Omondi as head coach

Mokua believes Omondi will lead Nzoia Sugar to success in the league after the appointment

have appointed Collins Omondi as their new coach, Goal can reveal.

Omondi has been appointed to take charge of the Bungoma-based Kenyan Premier League ( ) side to replace Godfrey Odour. Oduor left the club to join as an assistant coach in June after joining Nzoia Sugar in April.

Nzoia Sugar has also appointed Andrew Kanuli as the club's assistant coach.

"After broad discussions with Omondi as a club, we have decided to hand him the mantle to guide the team in the soon to start season," Nzoia Sugar chairman Yappets Mokua told Goal.

"We have also brought on board Kanuli whom we believe together with Omondi will successfully handle the club.

"Both coaches have signed a three-year contract each with us."

Omondi has also been at , Nairobi Stima, KCB and Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) previously in his coaching career.

Kanuli left National Super League side Shabana as the 2018/19 season was about to end, and has been in talks with various clubs including Mwatate United.

Nzoia Sugar will start the new KPL season with a match against Wazito FC at Kenyatta Stadium on August 31.