KPL Transfers: New signing Ochan will be a hit for AFC Leopards - Juma

The Ugandan is among seven new players at the Den as Ingwe strives to beef up the squad ahead of the new season

AFC team manager Tom Juma believes goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan will be an instant hit in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The Ugandan has massive experience having played for KCCA FC, Sports Villa SC and Kabwe Warriors, among others.

Juma admits there is real quality in the 30-year-old which will help Ingwe do well in the 2019/20 season.

“Ochan has shown us what he can do in training, he is agile and flexible and has shown real potential. I believe he will have a vital role to play for the team next season and help us reach our objectives,” Juma told Goal on Wednesday.

“He commands his area well and knows what to do when on and off the ball. I think he will be an instant hit in the league if he reciprocates what he is doing here.”

Ochan will take the place of Jairus Adira who is rumoured to be on his way out of the club.

The Ugandan is among seven players who have been signed by the 13-time league champions ahead of the new season which kicks off on August 31.