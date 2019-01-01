KPL Transfers: Nandwa excited to work with Sony Sugar youth

Former Ingwe tactician vows to help the Sugar Millers keep their status in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) for another season

New head coach James Nandwa admits it will be a huge challenge to lead the club next season.

The tactician was appointed last month to replace Patrick Odhiambo who left the club for to serve as an assistant coach.

Nandwa, who had a brief stint with former National Super League (NSL) side Kangemi All-Stars last season, is, however, ready for the task as he aims to the help the Sugar Millers retain their status in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

“Sony Sugar is a big team with a massive following and I am happy to get this opportunity to lead the team,” Nandwa told Goa l in an interview.

“A good thing about the team is their dedication towards helping the youth to nurture their talents and I would love to be part of it.

“I admit it will not be easy especially after losing several top players, but that does not mean we cannot make it. It will be a huge and exciting challenge for me to build this side but I am ready for it.”

Sony Sugar finished fifth last season in the 2018/19 KPL season but next season promises to be trickier.

Striker Derrick Otanga who scored 13 goals for the club last season and goalkeeper Kevin Omondi are some of the key players who have left the team for greener pastures.