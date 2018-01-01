KPL Transfers: Mount Kenya United joins the race to sign striker Dennis Oliech

This comes after it emerged that three Kenyan clubs – Gor Mahia, Sofapaka and Mathare United – are also keen to sign the striker

Mount Kenya University is the latest club in Kenya keen to sign striker Dennis Oliech.

The former Harambee Stars striker has revealed to Goal.com that, Mount Kenya United, who are formerly Nakumatt FC, have approached him for his services. This comes just hours after it emerged that three Kenyan clubs – Gor Mahia, Sofapaka and Mathare United – are also keen to sign the striker.

“Today (Thursday) I received a phone call from officials from Mount Kenya United. They are keen to negotiate for my services and I will go listen to them. I am itching to make a comeback to the top flight and it will happen before January,” Oliech told Goal.com.

On Thursday, Oliech said in a separate interview, “Currently I have three options that include Gor Mahia, Sofapaka and Mathare United. I will for sure play in the Kenya Premier League this season. I am itching to make a return and I am confident that by January, I will have nailed a deal to mark my return.”

The striker, who played in France for Nantes and AJ Auxerre, added that he will one day play for the national team Harambee Stars. “I am yet to retire; I can still come back to Harambee Stars. First of all, let me return to the local league and be the top scorer, and then I will be good to return to the national team. I know I am good and I will score goals.”

Oliech has been out of active football since he returned home from UAE last year.