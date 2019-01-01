KPL Transfers: Mathare United tie down Klinsman Omulanga to a permanent deal
Mathare United have tied down Klinsman Omulanga to a permanent contract.
The ‘Slum Boys’ have confirmed that the player, who has been at the club on loan from Liberty Academy, has now made his move permanent after signing a two-year deal on deadline day.
After spending the past season at the club on loan from Liberty Professionals, Klinsman Omulanga has made his move permanent.
The budding forward put pen to paper on two year deal on deadline day.
He scored two goals last season. #GreatnessWithin pic.twitter.com/NijLZ91uGf— Mathare United FC (@MathareUtd) January 4, 2019
Omulanga scored two goals for the club last season. Mathare United, who are topping the table, are preparing to face champions Gor Mahia on Sunday.
Harun Junior returns to the club after spending the last two seasons at National Super League sides Modern Coast Rangers and Nairobi Stima respectively.
Harun was signed in January 2017 after impressing the technical bench during the 2016 Betway Talent Search. #GreatnessWithin pic.twitter.com/1UiZEzkWFZ — Mathare United FC (@MathareUtd) January 4, 2019
Also returning to the team is Harun Junior, who spent the last two seasons on loan with NSL sides Modern Coast Rangers and Nairobi Stima.