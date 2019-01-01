KPL Transfers: Mathare United tie down Klinsman Omulanga to a permanent deal

The 'Slum Boys' have received a boost as they prepare to face champions Gor Mahia in a league match on Sunday

Mathare United have tied down Klinsman Omulanga to a permanent contract.

The ‘Slum Boys’ have confirmed that the player, who has been at the club on loan from Liberty Academy, has now made his move permanent after signing a two-year deal on deadline day.

Omulanga scored two goals for the club last season. Mathare United, who are topping the table, are preparing to face champions Gor Mahia on Sunday.

Harun Junior returns to the club after spending the last two seasons at National Super League sides Modern Coast Rangers and Nairobi Stima respectively.



Harun was signed in January 2017 after impressing the technical bench during the 2016 Betway Talent Search. #GreatnessWithin pic.twitter.com/1UiZEzkWFZ — Mathare United FC (@MathareUtd) January 4, 2019

