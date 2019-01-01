Live Scores
Transfers

KPL Transfers: Mathare United tie down Klinsman Omulanga to a permanent deal

Last updated
Comments()
Mathare United.
The 'Slum Boys' have received a boost as they prepare to face champions Gor Mahia in a league match on Sunday

Mathare United have tied down Klinsman Omulanga to a permanent contract.

The ‘Slum Boys’ have confirmed that the player, who has been at the club on loan from Liberty Academy, has now made his move permanent after signing a two-year deal on deadline day.

Omulanga scored two goals for the club last season. Mathare United, who are topping the table, are preparing to face champions Gor Mahia on Sunday.

Also returning to the team is Harun Junior, who spent the last two seasons on loan with NSL sides Modern Coast Rangers and Nairobi Stima.

Next article:
FC Platinum face Orlando Pirates invasion of Bulawayo in Caf Champions League opener
Next article:
Ushuru & Shabana face stern test as NSL resumes after a two-week break
Next article:
Real Madrid set to make formal offer for Palacios, says agent
Next article:
Zola: Morata must deal with Chelsea pressure
Next article:
Ross McCormack's Central Coast Mariners departure confirmed
Close