KPL Transfers: Mathare United midfielder joins Wazito FC on a short-term deal

The 'Slum Boys' have confirmed the exits of Mwaura and Ahmad Ahmad so far this transfer window

have confirmed the exit of midfielder Daniel Mwaura to Wazito on a short-term deal.

Mathare United, who registered their seventh draw of season against on Saturday, have now allowed two players to depart in the current transfer window.

Ahmad Ahmad left the club earlier and is believed to be on the verge of joining another Premier League ( ) side.

Mathare United’s campaign has been inconsistent of late, as their draw to Tusker was preceded by a loss to in Machakos last week.

They, alongside , , and were touted to be among the title favourites, but are now fourth on the KPL table with 35 points following the fluctuating performance.

"Daniel Mwaura will spend the remainder of the season at National Super League (NSL) side Wazito after both clubs agreed to a short-term loan deal," Mathare United announced the development on the club Facebook page.

“He joins Ahmed Ahmad in the list of mid-season departures after the midfielder parted ways with the club on mutual consent earlier in the window."

Wazito is also chasing the promotion back to KPL after their unsuccessful debut in the last campaign. They are third on the National Super League table below Ushuru and Nairobi Stima.

Their last match against rivals Shabana had to be called off in the dying moments after Shabana fans vigorously protested a late equaliser by Derrick Onyango.

The match was abandoned with the score at 1-1.