KPL Transfers: Kisumu All-Stars sign Martin Oduor

Kisumu All-Stars believe Odour's addition to their squad will help them achieve their KPL ambitions

New Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Kisumu All-Stars has completed the signing of Martin Oduor from .

The midfielder has penned a two-year contract with the Kisumu-based side and the club hopes his addition will add quality to the team.

"We have brought Odour on board and the team's technical bench is happy about his addition. We are also eyeing to complete signings of another nine players before the transfer window closes. The nine who are coming will beef up the areas identified by the coaches," Kisumu All-Stars team manager Alfred Adu told Goal.

"For now I cannot confirm the exact number of defenders or midfielders and even the strikers in the agreed number of players to be signed. We will have a meeting to decide on that."

Adu is confident Kisumu All-Stars will pick a positive outcome in their KPL opening game against on August 31 at Moi Stadium.

"We are very confident of a good season in KPL and we hope to pick a win in our first match," he concluded.