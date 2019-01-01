KPL Transfers: Kisumu All-Stars sign four Sony Sugar players

Kisumu All-Stars are the latest club to raid Sony Sugar for players in the ongoing Kenyan transfer window

Kisumu All-Stars have signed four players from Kenyan Premier League ( ) rivals .

The players are defenders Jeconia Ogendo and Patrick Ochieng, midfielder Maxwell Otieno, and striker Steve Otieno.

"We have signed players we were targetting although some came and others failed to come," Kisumu All-Stars team manager Alfred Adu told Goal.

"We have wrapped some players from Sony Sugar as already mentioned together with midfielder Martin Oduor from , and Mark Wachira from Modern Coast.

"We are looking forward to a wonderful KPL debut season."

The departure of the four players from the Sugar Millers follows the earlier exit of experienced striker Enock Agwanda who joined . Kevin Omondi, Joshua Nyatini, Tobias Otieno, Derrick Otanga have also left the club in the ongoing transfer window.

Meanwhile, Adu is confident Kisumu All-Stars will impress in the KPL as they prepare to face in the opening match on August 31 at Moi Stadium.

The club also recently appointed former Western Stima tactician Henry Omino as their head coach.

"We have been in the pre-season training sessions preparing the team and we are happy with the progress so far under the new coach. We never interfered with the work of the technical bench apart from the addition of the new coach," he added.

Kisumu All-Stars managed to get promotion to the first-tier after finishing second in the National Super League (NSL) last season.