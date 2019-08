KPL Transfers: Kisumu All-Stars sign Charles Bruno from Mount Kenya United

The Eagles have continued their spending spree with the signing of the former Gor Mahia defender

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Kisumu All-Stars have signed Mount United defender Charles Bruno, their seventh signing of the transfer window.

Bruno previously played for KPL heavy-hitters and AFC , as well as and relegated side Thika United, where he launched his career.

In the current transfer window, Kisumu All-Stars have already brought on board Jeconia Ogendo, Patrick Ochieng, midfielder Maxwell Otieno, and striker Steve Otieno all from Sony Sugar, Martin Oduor from , and Mark Wachira from Modern Coast .

"We are glad to begin a new week with a new Eagle onboard. Defender (Charles) Bruno joins us from ," Kisumu All-Stars announced on their Facebook page.

The Kisumu-based side will start their KPL debut campaign against on August 31 at Moi Stadium.