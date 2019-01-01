KPL Transfers: Kenya Police sign Clifton Miheso on a one-year deal

Harambee Stars midfielder pens deal to play in the National Super League (NSL) for next season

National Super League (NSL) side Kenyan Police have sealed the signing of Clifton Miheso.

Miheso who was in the Harambee Stars squad which took part in the , has officially penned a one-year contract and will feature in the lower league next season.

“We have signed Miheso to help us improve the midfield position and we hope he will help us,” Police coach Charles Omondi told Goal in an interview on Thursday.

“He [Miheso] signed for us in June and agreed on a one-year contract and with his experience, we hope our team will do better than last season, when we finished sixth.”

Miheso is currently with Harambee Stars preparing to face in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier away in Dar es Salaam.

Miheso, who before signing for Kenya Police was playing for Clube Olímpico do Montijo in the Portuguese league, is now eligible to gfeature for the Sebastien Migne led Kenya against Taifa Stars.

Chan is a competition reserved for players who are actively featuring in their domestic national competitions.

The winner between Kenya and Tanzania will face Sudan in the final round of qualifications.