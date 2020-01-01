KPL Transfers: KCB set eyes on Gor Mahia duo Omondi, Momanyi

The Bankers are building a strong team to compete for the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League title

FC are keen on signing duo Boniface Omondi, Charles Momanyi and Darius Msagha of .

The Bankers are keen on strengthening their squad to stand a chance of winning the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ).

"There will be changes in the team to ensure we add the quality to stand a chance of offering stiff competition," a senior source from the club told Goal on Saturday.

"It is true, we are still negotiating with Omondi, Momanyi and Msagha, but we have not reached a conclusion. However, early signs are encouraging and we hope to reach an agreement soon. There are players who will strengthen us and give as the competitive edge we desire."

More teams

Some players will be released to create space for new signings; the decision over the same will be reached on June 28.

"We are meeting tomorrow [Sunday] to analyse the season and decide who we will release and who we will retain," our source added.

"Our target is to win the league next season, and we want to ensure we bring onboard players who can help us achieve the same."

When reached for comment, Gor Mahia defender Momanyi - who will be out of contract with the club soon, could not confirm or deny the reports.

"I do not want to comment on the [discussions] but when the time is ripe I will," the former Kakamega defender told Goal.

The 26-year-old joined K'Ogalo in December 2017, signing a three-year contract with the club. In an earlier interview, he revealed he was not sure whether he will be at the club for the next season.

"To be honest my future at the club is bleak, I am not sure whether I will extend my contract.

"It has not been easy surviving without pay when you have a family to feed. We are owed a lot of money which I do not know whether we will be paid or not, it will be the key to my extension.

"If the club settles my dues, we can re-negotiate, but if not, my eyes will be elsewhere."

Article continues below

The defender had revealed several clubs eyeing his signature, but he does not want to make a decision which he will come to regret.

"About three clubs have contacted me, but I have not promised anything because I also want to know the way forward with Gor Mahia," Momanyi added.

"Every player wants to play in a team which offers a favourable environment, without that, he will not deliver."