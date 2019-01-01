KPL Transfers: KCB seal signings of Odhiambo and Otieno from Kisumu All-Stars

Promoted side Kisumu All-Stars lose two key players to the Bankers ahead of the new season which kicks off on August 31

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have sealed the services of Kisumu All-Stars players Ian Otieno and Moses Odhiambo.

The Bankers have been searching for a defender and a midfielder to bolster the squad and they have managed to sign the highly-rated duo from the promoted side.

All-Stars CEO Nicholas Ochieng has confirmed to Goal the two players have officially left the club.

“Ian and Moses are no longer with us, they have been snapped up by KCB for a better deal and we are happy,” Ochieng told Goal in an interview.

“Our main objective is to develop players and help them better their lives. We know we cannot match some established players and that is why we let them go when we have better deals.

“Next week we might unveil new players as we prepare for the new season, we want to prepare the team well for the tough task awaiting us in the top flight league.”

The Kisumu-based side defeated Coastal based team FC 5-1 in a pre-season friendly played at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Thursday.