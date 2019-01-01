KPL Transfers: Kariobangi Sharks confirm the signing of Peter Amani
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Kariobangi Sharks have completed the signing of Peter Amani from Mount Kenya United.
Amani was one of the key players for the relegated side in the 2018/19 season, scoring a total of seven goals despite being a defender. The FKF Shield Cup finalists have confirmed the development on their official Facebook page.
“New signing alert! Peter Amani has signed with us today. He is coming from Mt. Kenya United. Welcome to the family,” read a short post.
Coach William Muluya is preparing for the new season hoping to challenge for the top positions. Last season, the Sharks finished in the ninth position with 45 points after winning 10 games, drawing 15 and losing nine.