KPL Transfers: Kariobangi Sharks confirm the signing of Peter Amani

The Tanzanian defender is expected to help the Sharks side which shipped in 37 goals last season

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have completed the signing of Peter Amani from Mount United.

Amani was one of the key players for the relegated side in the 2018/19 season, scoring a total of seven goals despite being a defender. The FKF finalists have confirmed the development on their official Facebook page.

“New signing alert! Peter Amani has signed with us today. He is coming from Mt. Kenya United. Welcome to the family,” read a short post.

Coach William Muluya is preparing for the new season hoping to challenge for the top positions. Last season, the Sharks finished in the ninth position with 45 points after winning 10 games, drawing 15 and losing nine.