KPL Transfers: Nizigiyimana to sign for Wazito after holiday break

Nizigiyimana is expected to sign with the new KPL side when his post-Afcon rest ends

Karim Nizigiyimana will sign for Kenyan Premier League ( ) club Wazito when his extended (Afcon) break ends.

A source privy to the development has told Goal the former right-back will put pen to paper when he jets into the country soon. Nizigiyimana participated in the 2019 Afcon tournament with Burundi and has been on holiday since.

"Nizigiyimana has agreed in principle to join the Wazito fraternity and all that remains is his signature on the contract papers. He intends to sign for the club when he ends his holiday after Afcon. What I cannot reveal as for now, is the length of the contract Wazito is ready to offer him," the source told Goal.

"Even Bernard Ochieng who signed earlier has not linked up with the team since he is also on holiday."

The source also discussed the Abouba Sibomana transfer link.

"He [Sibomana] has been training with the team for almost one week now and the technical bench is somewhat impressed with his touches and techniques. What remains now is to see whether his fitness will improve with time. Physical fitness is what is holding the club back from offering him a contract as for now," the source added.

Sibomana has also played for Gor Mahia and Rayon Sports of Rwanda before.

Wazito have been on a signing spree and have brought on board Derrick Otanga, Kevin Omondi and Joshua Nyatini from . Bixente Otieno and goalkeeper Gad Mathews have also been signed as well as striker Pistone Mutamba.