KPL Transfers: Karim Nizigiyimana and Abouba Sibomana officially joins Wazito

Nizigiyimana and Sibomana are the latest players to unveiled by the ambitious Wazito club

Newly promoted Wazito FC have completed the signings of Karim Nizigiyimana and Abouba Sibomana on Tuesday.

The arrival of the two defenders coincides with Wazito signing a third high-profile player in Nzoia Sugar striker Elvis Rupia .

“I will play as I have always played with my heart for Wazito," Nizigiyimana told the club's website upon putting pen to paper.

Sibomana joins the club from Rwandan side APR, while his fellow arrival rejoins a Kenyan Premier League ( ) side from Ugandan outfit Vipers SC.

The fullbacks have been at KPL champions before and will join fellow new signing Gad Mathews, Kevin Omondi, Bixente Otieno, Joshua Nyatini Derrick Otanga and Pistone Mutamba at Wazito.

Wazito have signed experienced players ahead of their return to the KPL stage on August 31, when they host at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.