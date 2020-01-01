KPL Transfers: Kalekwa reveals Sofapaka negotiations with Gor Mahia’s Juma

The Batoto ba Mungu boss reveals to Goal they have opened talks to sign the K’Ogalo star ahead of the new season

have revealed they are still negotiating with midfielder Lawrence Juma over a possible transfer in this window.

The Harambee Stars midfielder is among the players who are keen to leave the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions and in a cryptic Facebook post on Monday, he hinted at leaving the club.

“Turn on the flashing blue lights,” Juma posted, accompanied by a photo in national team colours.

Sofapaka President Elly Kalekwa has confirmed to Goal they are in talks to sign the player and have already agreed on a few terms, with the sign-on fee issue still the stumbling block.

“We are talking to Lawrence [Juma], we have been talking and are still talking,” Kalekwa told Goal on Thursday. “We gave him our offer and he asked to go scrutinize it and then get back to us, so we are waiting.

“It is a good offer, which suits the player and I am confident he will take it, but we don’t want to push him, he is a big man, who can make his own decision, so we are waiting.”

Asked whether Juma's social media post meant he was headed to Sofapaka, Kalekwa told Goal: “Well, I don’t know if he was referring to Sofapaka when he said blue, but all I know is he is a player I have followed for some time now and I would want him to play for my team.

“He is a quality midfielder, who can add some quality stuff to my squad, we want to build a strong squad for the new season and are looking at the best players on the market to beef up our squad.”

Kalekwa also confirmed he had reached an agreement to bring on board two foreign players – a striker from and a defender from Rwanda.

“The two have already agreed to come and sign for us, they are waiting for clearances from their countries to travel, I think we should have them around in the coming week.

“I don’t want to give out their names now, but be assured that we are going to unveil a striker from Nigeria and a defender from Rwanda, it is that simple, we wait for the unveiling day.”

Since joining Gor Mahia in 2017, Juma has established himself as one of the outstanding midfielders in the league. His performances for the 18-time KPL winners also saw him earn a place in the national team.

He had previously played for Nakuru All-Stars in the National Super League.

Juma was part of the squad that featured in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against both and Togo as well as in the Cecafa tournament where failed to impress in Kampala.