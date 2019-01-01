KPL Transfers: Kakamega Homeboyz seal the signing of Ghanaian goalkeeper Isaac Ansah

Isaac Ansah joins to fill the void left by the departures of McArthur Arakaza and Mathias Kigonya

Kakamega has signed Ghanaian goalkeeper Isaac Ansah on a two-year deal.

Cleophas Shimanyula, the club’s chairman, revealed to Goal that they landed the Ghanaian shot-stopper on Monday, prior to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) transfer window slamming shut.

Ansah will now back up experienced goalkeeper David Juma, as the second half of the domestic league gathers speed.

Ansah joins after Burundian goalkeeper McArthur Arakaza left at the start of the season, leaving the Kakamega county-based club in need of another keeper.

Paul Nkata, the then Homeboyz’ tactician, had brought Mathias Kigonya from to fill the void but the Ugandan stopper left after a short period.

Arakaza left to join Zambian top flight Lusaka Dynamos in January while Kigonya left for Forest , also in Zambia.

“Yes we have signed the keeper and finished the transfer business,” Shimanyula said in short interview with Goal.

Ansah is said to have had unsuccessful trials with before traveling to Kakamega, where he looks to have impressed the trainers.

Since losing to on March 14, Homeboyz has registered wins in all their consecutive matches, beating , and and have moved up to fifth on the KPL table.