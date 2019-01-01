KPL Transfers: Johnstone Omurwa in no hurry to extend Mathare United contract

Omurwa is waiting for a better offer from Mathare United in order to extend his stay after hisinitial contract ended

Harambee Stars and defender Johnstone Omurwa has spoken about his future after his contract with the club expired.

Omurwa is willing to stay with the 2008 Kenyan Premier League ( ) champion, he has a number of offers on the table from other clubs. With transfer speculation mounting on his next move, he is focused on 's match against .

The Harambee Stars and the Taifa Stars are expected to clash once more on August 4 in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers in Nairobi.

“At the moment, I am a free agent and the truth is I have received many offers but I will sign depending on the terms," Omurwa told The Star.

"Mathare, who have been good to me have shown interest to retain me and I may extend my stay depending on the terms they will offer. First things first we have a crucial match against Tanzania this weekend, and that is my focus right now.

"It’s a must-win for us and I know through home advantage and converting our chances we will sail through."

Omurwa has credited his career growth to a close association with former Mathare United defender George Owino.

“Apart from what I learned from the technical bench, Owino has contributed a lot to my growth as he has always guided me," Omurwa concluded.

"He was a great defender, who played for long spells both in the country and beyond and it was easy for him to direct me on what to do on the pitch hence the transformation to the player I am today."

Should Mathare United fail to convince Omurwa to stay, he could follow the footsteps of Samuel Olwande, who has joined KPL side .