KPL Transfers: John Nairuka and Jerry Santo among 12 released by Posta Rangers

The experienced duo of John Nairuka and Jerry Santo headline the list of players Posta Rangers have released as they prepare for the 2019/20 season

Kenyan Premier League side Posta have confirmed the release of 12 players ahead of the upcoming season.

Confirming the development on a Facebook post, it is now clear that goalkeepers Martin Lule and Eliud Emase are among the players who have ended their association with . Former Simba SC and midfielder Jerry Santo is understood to have retired alongside John Nairuka when their contracts with the club ended.

Posta Rangers have already signed Cain Okeyo and midfielder Michael Luvutsi and talks with are at an advanced stage concerning the transfer of Jackson Dwang.

"The team has released twelve players: Eliud Emase, Martin Lule, Morgan Odhiambo, Jerry Santo, Bernard Arum, Herit Mungai, Joseph Nyaga, Luis Tera, Benson Mutinda, Dennis Ongeri, Francis Manoa, John Nairuka," read the post.

Posta Rangers will have a two-week training programme in Nairobi starting on July 15 before another training camp in Nakuru in August.

The team will also participate in the Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games that are expected to start on August 10 to 17 at Gusii Stadium.

They managed to keep their top-tier status after a two-legged KPL/NSL playoff against Nairobi Stima in July.