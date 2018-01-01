KPL Transfers: Jack Oguda welcomes the impending return of striker Dennis Oliech

Goal understands that the former Harambee Stars captain will pen a one-year contract with Gor Mahia before the end of Dec.

Kenyan Premier League have welcomed the impending return of top striker Dennis Oliech.

The former Harambee Stars captain is negotiating to sign for Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and the deal could be made official before the end of the year. Apart from Gor Mahia, several other clubs had shown keen interest to sign the player among them Sofapaka, Mathare United and Mount Kenya United.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda believes that Oliech still has what it takes to play in the league. “He still has two more years left in his football career. If he redeems himself well, he can make it, he can also make a difference in the local league.

“As KPL, we are very excited to have one of our former stars gunning to play in the league. It will be a good move if he signs as he will also market the league and also encourage the young players that age is just but a number. I am looking forward to seeing him play again,” Oguda told Goal.com.

Goal now understands that Gor Mahia will hand Oliech a one-year contract, and this could be made official after the team returns from Nigeria, where they are scheduled to take on Lobi Stars in the Caf Champions League.

In Kenya, Oliech last played for Mathare United before leaving for his first professional stint in 2003 with Al-Arabi in the Middle East. One year later, he became the first Kenyan to play in the French Ligue 1 after joining Nantes. The club was, however, relegated after two seasons and Oliech joined Auxerre.

He stopped playing two years ago after a short stint in the United Arab Emirates. Three months ago, he attended trials in South Africa but the expected move to Premier Soccer League side Free State Stars did not materialize.