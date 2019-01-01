KPL Transfers: It is right time for Harun Shakava to leave - Sammy Omollo

Omollo believes Shakava has every right to ask for permission to leave the club

Former international defender Sammy Omollo feels captain Harun Shakava should seek a new challenge and leave the Kenya Premier League ( ) champions.

Goal reported last week the player is keen on a move away from the club once his contract expires, and Omollo suggests nobody should castigate the defender for looking at greener pastures.

"Shakava is right to seek a move away from the club, actually I would have advised him to do the same," Omollo told Goal.

"He has won most domestic competitions and has also done well in Caf competitions.

"It is logic for him to get another challenge that might help him develop further as a player because we also understand that football life is short.

"This is something easy to understand even for the fans."

The tactician added how recent departures might have contributed to Shakava's decision to consider quitting the club.

"Most of the influential and key players in the team have left, and Shakava also might have felt it is good for him to do the same because being in a club that is under transition is not easy," he continued.

"We are all human beings and we want to play with the best."

Reports have linked the tall defender with newly-promoted KPL side Wazito FC, who are believed to be in the market for established players.