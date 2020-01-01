KPL Transfers: I know nothing about Gor Mahia reported signings – Polack

The agitated tactician is not happy with K’Ogalo officials for allegedly trying to sign players for the champions behind his back

coach Steven Polack has denied knowledge the club has signed four foreign players.

Over the last three days, the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have been linked with former Rayon Sports and Burundian striker Jules Ulimwengu, Tito Okello from Ugandan champions Vipers SC, Cameroonian defensive midfielder Konfor Bertrand Ngafei and Malawi U20 international Andrew Numero.

The British tactician has now vehemently denied knowledge of the players coming to Gor Mahia and further asked Goal to seek an audience with the management over the same issue.

When asked about the new arrivals at the club, Polack told Goal: “I think you have to ask the management about that, you need to go and speak to management about that.”

Pressed further to explain why Goal should speak to management whereas he is the coach supposed to do the signings, Polack said: “That is what I am saying you should do, speak to the management, just talk to them, I think they know more than the coach knows.

“I just said go and ask the management, I don’t know anything about it, maybe they know about it more than I do, so maybe you should talk to them, they are in a position to answer that question.

“Sometimes people do things they think is right and it is not right, but see what they will say to you.”

Asked on whether he has settled on new players to bring to the club, Polack said: “There are a lot of players I would like to sign but you know in football you cannot sign players if you don’t have money, sometimes you get the players that you want sometimes you don’t get the players you want, you must be ready for the future.”

Gor Mahia have experienced a mass exodus of players in this transfer window with defender Joash Onyango joining Simba SC of , keeper David Mapigano landing at Azam FC, winger Dickson Ambundo joined promoted side Dodoma Jiji while Boniface Omondi and goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo have been unveiled by Wazito FC.

On top of that, the team is on the verge of losing captain Kenneth Muguna who is negotiating with Petro Atletico of Angola and Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, defender Charles Momanyi who is a target for and Ghanaian Jackson Owusu, who left for his native country and may not return.

Gor Mahia will carry ’s Caf flag by virtue of being declared the KPL champions in the last campaign.