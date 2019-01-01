KPL Transfers: I don't know Gor Mahia's Shakava - Nkana FC CEO

The Zambian club has dismissed claims they are negotiating to sign the captain from Kenyan champions K’Ogalo ahead of the new season

Zambian side Nkana FC have dismissed reports they are close to signing wantaway captain Harun Shakava.

Reports emerged on Wednesday Shakava had forced his way out of the Kenyan champions after terminating his five-month contract and was headed to Zambia to join Nkana FC.

However, Nkana FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Charles Chakatazya has dismissed the claims saying, ‘I don’t even know the player.’

“I don’t know a player by the name (Harun Shakava). I’m hearing this for the first time from you. That’s news for me,” Chakatazya is quoted by Standard Newspaper.

“We have not talked to any Kenyan club over a possible transfer of any player from there.”

In an exclusive interview during the Cecafa tournament in Kigali, Rwanda, Shakava told Goal he was not keen to renew his contract with the club and was ready for a new challenge.

“I am done with Gor Mahia. I have to get a new challenge now. I have enjoyed good memories with the club and would like to wish them well.

“I want to thank the club fans for the support they accorded the team during my time as the captain. It is now time for the young generation to take over the club and I am sure the team will cope with the loss of key players.”

Article continues below

Apart from Nkana, Shakava has also been linked with a transfer move to Yanga of and newly promoted Kenyan side Wazito FC.

The exit of Shakava means Gor Mahia have now lost three top players in Francis Kahata who signed for Simba SC of Tanzania and striker Jacques Tuyisenge who ditched the side to join Petro Atletico of Angola in the ongoing transfer window.

The Kenyan champions have already signed Maurice Ojwang from Western Stima as a replacement for Shakava, who joined the club from Kakamega in 2014 and made history as a player to have won five league titles with the Green Army.