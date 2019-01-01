KPL Transfers: Hashim Sempala wants to leave Gor Mahia after half a season

Goal can exclusively reveal the former Tusker midfielder has already handed in a transfer request to ditch the KPL champions

Ugandan midfielder Hashim Sempala has handed in a transfer request to leave .

Goal can exclusively reveal the star player, who signed for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions from FC at the start of the second half of last season, is keen to get new challenges and has demanded to be released.

“Sempala is not willing to see off his contract with Gor Mahia, the agent came to the club asking that they hand him a release letter,” a source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“The Ugandan is not happy because of many things, he is yet to be paid the sign on fee since he penned a contract with the club and he does not want to keep begging the club for the same.

“He is now fed up and wants to move on. He wants to get a new team before the KPL season kicks off in August.”

Sempala was already seen as the player to replace Francis Kahata, who is on the verge of signing for Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

On Tuesday, Gor Mahia confirmed the arrival of five new players - Tobias Otieno, Abdalla Shura, Elvis Ronack, Curtis Wekesa, and Dennis Oalo – as they strive to beef up the squad ahead of the new season.