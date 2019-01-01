KPL Transfers: Harun Shakava set to join Faz Super League side Nkana FC

Shakava is closing in on a move to the Zambian side after making it clear he would not extend his contract at KPL champions Gor Mahia

Outgoing captain Harun Shakava is set to join Zambian side Nkana FC.

A close source to the player has revealed to Goal the towering defender has all but agreed to join the Kitwe-based club.

In an exclusive interview with Goal before, Shakava had earlier confirmed his unwillingness to extend his current contract beyond December 2019 and it is now almost certain he will join the Faz Super League club.

"This is a deal that is 99% done and Shakava will join Nkana in due course. He also has blessings from Gor Mahia who are ready to hand him his release letter," the source told Goal.

Gor Mahia have already signed another centre-back Maurice Ojwang from to fill Shakava's void. While at Nkana, Shakava will partner once more with his former Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohamed who joined the club in July 2018.

Former AFC captain and midfielder Duncan Otieno is another Kenyan at the club.

Shakava joined K'Ogalo in 2014 from Kakamega and has gone on to win five titles. His departure means coach Hassan Oktay has been left with centre-backs Charles Momanyi, Joash Onyango and also Joackim Oluoch.

Players who have already left the KPL record-holders include Jacques Tuyisenge who left for Petro Atletico of Angola, midfielder Francis Kahata who joined giants Simba SC and defender Pascal Ogweno who was released and has consequently joined . Goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji, midfielder Cersidy Okeyo and striker Erisa Ssekisambu were also released.