KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia's preparing to replace Oktay in case he leaves

The KPL reigning champions are not sure whether Oktay will return to the club after he requested for leave and has not responded in time

will find a replacement should head coach Hassan Oktay fail to return from compassionate leave.

Oktay requested for leave to attend to family issues but is yet to join Gor Mahia who are preparing to take on Aigle Noir of Burundi in the Caf preliminary clash on August 10.

The club's chairman Ambrose Rachier has told Goal he is ready to appoint Oktay's successor should the Cypriot-Turkish tactician fail to report back.

"After the five days, he requested for leave ended yesterday [August 5], I dropped him an e-mail and he is yet to respond. We will wait until tomorrow [August 7] and see whether he will have responded before we are forced to make another decision," Rachier told Goal.

Article continues below

Rachier added the club is prepared to find a quick solution if Oktay doesn't return.

"Whether he will return or not, we are set not to be caught [with our] pants down. I still have the list of 53 coaches who applied for the job in November alongside him and I will chat and probably have one take the role should Oktay not return at all," he revealed.

Assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo is in charge of the team currently as they prepare before their away Champions League tie against the Burundian champions in Bujumbura. Odhiambo is also new to the club having joined from in June.