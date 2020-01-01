KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia’s Polack confirms Omondi departure to Wazito FC

The coach said he tried to convince the winger to extend his stay with K’Ogalo but he was not eager to do so

head coach Steven Polack has confirmed Boniface Omondi has left for Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC.

The former winger was a regular starter in Polack’s first season in charge and his departure means the duo will now serve opposing sides in the 2020/21 season.

The former tactician said he tried to convince Omondi to stay but he was not successful at all in his attempts.

“I talked to the boy [Boniface Omondi] and told him personally that I wanted him in the team. But it seems his mind was fixed and I understand him because he has a family to take care of and wants a team that pays salaries,” Polack told Goal.

“His contract had already run down anyway and his mind was fixed elsewhere, he wanted to play in a team where he can get paid.

“You know the situation at Gor Mahia is not good financially, I tried to convince him to stay but he told me he has to go.

“I wish him well for the future.”

Omondi is the second player to leave Gor Mahia after goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo parted ways with the record KPL champions by mutual consent in July.

Gor Mahia have already signed goalkeeper Levis Opiyo whose contract had ended with the declared National Super League (NSL) champions Nairobi City Stars.

The Green Army are expected to face an intense battle to keep most of their key players as the likes Kenneth Muguna is expected to attract a lot of interests too. The captain had also signalled his readiness to leave.

Charles Momanyi and his centre-back partner Joash Onyango have already been linked with as their contracts are set to end soon.

Omondi has joined Wazito who have already confirmed the departure of 12 players.

Augustine Otu, Piscas Kirenge, Issifou Bourahana, Paul Acquah, Victor Ndinya, Teddy Osok, Derrick Otanga, Lloyd Wahome, Paul Kiongera and goalkeepers Steve Njung’e and Kevin Omondi were the players released.

Wazito president Ricardo Badoer recently said the club will sign young players who are eager to help the team and that they will not go for established names as they did in the 2019/20 transfer window.

They have not yet confirmed any new signings although reports indicate they have already agreed to sign three players from .