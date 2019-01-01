KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia yet to see George Odhiambo for contract talks - Lordvick Aduda

Aduda confirmed the expiration of the wingers' contract at Gor Mahia but Odhiambo is yet to show up for talks

are set to lose another experienced player in George Odhiambo.

The club's chief executive officer Lordvick Aduda has told Goal that Odhiambo's contract ended last month, but the player has never approached the office for contract talks.

"His contract ended in June and he is yet to come and seek negotiations with us. I have not seen him and as the norm when a player's contract ends, he shows up for negotiations and in this case, Odhiambo has not," Aduda said.

"He even did not join the team in the pre-season training before they left for Cecafa."

Should Odhiambo opt to leave Gor Mahia, he would be the third high-level player to exit the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions after Francis Kahata and striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

Kahata joined Tanzanian side Simba SC, while Tuyisenge is on his way to join the Angolan top-tier outfit Petro Atletico.

Odhiambo rejoined Gor Mahia in 2014 after stints with Danish side Randers FC, Kuopion of Finland, 's Azam FC, Shirak and Ulisses clubs of Armenia.

In the ongoing transfer window, K'Ogalo have signed Dickson Ambundo, David Mapigano, Tobias Otieno, Dennis Oalo and Elvis Ronack.