KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia will not miss Harun Shakava – Hassan Oktay

The Cypriot coach maintains the club will still post good results in the absence of the club captain, who is forcing a move away

head coach Hassan Oktay is confident the team will cope without the services of captain Harun Shakava.

Shakava is currently in Zambia negotiating a deal with an unnamed side, and he is not expected to be part of the Gor Mahia squad in the 2019/20 Kenyan domestic season.

Nevertheless, the Cypriot coach believes he has able defenders who can fill in the void should Shakava leave the club.

“Last season I did not have Joash Onyango and Shakava in a crucial continental game against New Star of and we performed well,” Oktay told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“If our captain leaves, we have Joash, Charles [Momanyi], new signing [Maurice] Ojwang who can still do better for the club.

“These are good players who can help us at the back, so I do not think Shakava absence will be felt. As a team, we wish him all the best if he manages to secure a good deal abroad.”

Oktay is optimistic the new campaign will be an improvement on last season after Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge left the Kenyan champions in the off-season.

“Yes, they are good players, but we have their replacements who I know will do well in the new season. It is a matter of hard work, and teamwork will help us progress," he added.

Gor Mahia are currently preparing for their preliminary Caf first leg against Burundian side Aigle Noir on August 9.